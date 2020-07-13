All apartments in Baltimore
Carlson Woods Townhomes

103 Village of Pine Court · (410) 291-1768
Rent Special
Pay only $125 for your first month’s rent when you apply between 2/28/2020 and 3/26/2020 and move in on or before 5/28/2020!* *Restrictions apply. See agent for details
Location

103 Village of Pine Court, Baltimore, MD 21244

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carlson Woods Townhomes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We deliver only the best in maintenance free living. Our gorgeous, wooded setting and unbelievably spacious floor plans offer you the peaceful living environment you've been looking for. Your new home will provide you with luxuries usually available only to homeowners.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $600-$850
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200-$250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Vaccine records required and pet interview
Dogs
rent: $250
Cats
restrictions: Weight limit 35lbs
Parking Details: 1 space provided. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage available to units with specific lease terms

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carlson Woods Townhomes have any available units?
Carlson Woods Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Carlson Woods Townhomes have?
Some of Carlson Woods Townhomes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carlson Woods Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Carlson Woods Townhomes is offering the following rent specials: Pay only $125 for your first month’s rent when you apply between 2/28/2020 and 3/26/2020 and move in on or before 5/28/2020!* *Restrictions apply. See agent for details
Is Carlson Woods Townhomes pet-friendly?
Yes, Carlson Woods Townhomes is pet friendly.
Does Carlson Woods Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Carlson Woods Townhomes offers parking.
Does Carlson Woods Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carlson Woods Townhomes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carlson Woods Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Carlson Woods Townhomes has a pool.
Does Carlson Woods Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Carlson Woods Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Carlson Woods Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carlson Woods Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
