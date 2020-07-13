Carlson Woods Townhomes

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100
Deposit: $600-$850
Move-in Fees: Admin fee-$200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200-$250
fee: $100
limit: 2
rent: $45
restrictions: Vaccine records required and pet interview
Cats
restrictions: Weight limit 35lbs
Parking Details: 1 space provided. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Storage available to units with specific lease terms