245 N Bruce St
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

245 N Bruce St

245 North Bruce Street · No Longer Available
Location

245 North Bruce Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
apartment Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5098652)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 245 N Bruce St have any available units?
245 N Bruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 245 N Bruce St have?
Some of 245 N Bruce St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 245 N Bruce St currently offering any rent specials?
245 N Bruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 N Bruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 N Bruce St is pet friendly.
Does 245 N Bruce St offer parking?
Yes, 245 N Bruce St offers parking.
Does 245 N Bruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 N Bruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 N Bruce St have a pool?
No, 245 N Bruce St does not have a pool.
Does 245 N Bruce St have accessible units?
No, 245 N Bruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 245 N Bruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 N Bruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
