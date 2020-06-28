Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
245 N Bruce St
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
245 N Bruce St
245 North Bruce Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
245 North Bruce Street, Baltimore, MD 21223
Franklin Square
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
internet access
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
apartment Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE5098652)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 245 N Bruce St have any available units?
245 N Bruce St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 245 N Bruce St have?
Some of 245 N Bruce St's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 245 N Bruce St currently offering any rent specials?
245 N Bruce St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 245 N Bruce St pet-friendly?
Yes, 245 N Bruce St is pet friendly.
Does 245 N Bruce St offer parking?
Yes, 245 N Bruce St offers parking.
Does 245 N Bruce St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 245 N Bruce St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 245 N Bruce St have a pool?
No, 245 N Bruce St does not have a pool.
Does 245 N Bruce St have accessible units?
No, 245 N Bruce St does not have accessible units.
Does 245 N Bruce St have units with dishwashers?
No, 245 N Bruce St does not have units with dishwashers.
