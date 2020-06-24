All apartments in Baltimore
2305 Cloville Ave
2305 Cloville Ave

2305 Cloville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2305 Cloville Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21214
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Large 1 bed one bathroom apartment. With living room, dining room, full kitchen and bath. In beautiful quiet neighborhood. Only two units in the building. Close to shopping center, 695 and Morgan State University.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2305 Cloville Ave have any available units?
2305 Cloville Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 2305 Cloville Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2305 Cloville Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2305 Cloville Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2305 Cloville Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2305 Cloville Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2305 Cloville Ave offers parking.
Does 2305 Cloville Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2305 Cloville Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2305 Cloville Ave have a pool?
No, 2305 Cloville Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2305 Cloville Ave have accessible units?
No, 2305 Cloville Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2305 Cloville Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2305 Cloville Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2305 Cloville Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2305 Cloville Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
