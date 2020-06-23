203 South Durham Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Upper Fells Point
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 bd home available in Upper Fells! Updated kitchen and two spacious bedrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level and steps away from the nightlife of Fells Point. Schedule your appointment today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 203 S DURHAM STREET have any available units?
203 S DURHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 203 S DURHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
203 S DURHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.