All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 203 S DURHAM STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
203 S DURHAM STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

203 S DURHAM STREET

203 South Durham Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Upper Fells Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

203 South Durham Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Adorable 2 bd home available in Upper Fells! Updated kitchen and two spacious bedrooms. Hardwood flooring throughout the main level and steps away from the nightlife of Fells Point. Schedule your appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 S DURHAM STREET have any available units?
203 S DURHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 203 S DURHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
203 S DURHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 S DURHAM STREET pet-friendly?
No, 203 S DURHAM STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 203 S DURHAM STREET offer parking?
No, 203 S DURHAM STREET does not offer parking.
Does 203 S DURHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 S DURHAM STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 S DURHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 203 S DURHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 203 S DURHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 203 S DURHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 203 S DURHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 203 S DURHAM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 203 S DURHAM STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 203 S DURHAM STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive
Baltimore, MD 21211
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd
Baltimore, MD 21206
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
2601 Garrison Blvd
2601 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland