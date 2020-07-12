/
upper fells point
Last updated July 12 2020 at 5:43 PM
190 Apartments for rent in Upper Fells Point, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
61 Units Available
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2028 EASTERN AVE.
2028 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
PRICE REDUCTION - 7/6/20.Beautiful 3 level rowhouse in Fells Point community. There are 2 bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms, laundry room on 2nd floor. The entire home has hardwood floors except bathrooms have slate floors.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
203 S. Chester St,
203 South Chester Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1356 sqft
203 S. Chester St, Available 08/15/20 Attn JHU Medical! Gorgeous Upper Fells Point 3bd/2.5ba w/ W/D & CAC! --Available 8/15! - Gorgeous Upper Fells Point 3bd/2.5ba with updates throughout! Hardwood floors with exposed interior brick.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
111 S CHESTER STREET
111 South Chester Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1288 sqft
Gorgeous, light-filled 2 bed /1 bath Victorian on one of Butcher Hill's quietest and most scenic blocks! Enjoy bright and airy floor plan with dedicated dining space, hardwood floors and period motifs.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
309 S CHAPEL STREET
309 South Chapel Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Fully furnished renovated short term rental/ townhouse with rooftop deck and views of Fells Point Waterfront. Two Bedrooms sleeps six. Convenient to Johns Hopkins. Owner/Agent
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2010 PORTUGAL STREET
2010 Portugal Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
700 sqft
REDUCED PRICE! 2 Level Rowhouse with 2 bedrooms along with storage closet in the top-level, Main level offers living room, full bathroom with kitchen (updated), washer and dryer, and enclosed backyard.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1811 E PRATT STREET
1811 East Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1578 sqft
Large, 3 story home with roof deck offering long views. 4 BRs and 2 1/2 Baths, each full bath offering a jetted tub/shower combination. Bedrooms are located at either end of the home, offering nice separation. 1/2 bath on first floor.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
400 South Washington Street
400 South Washington Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2110 sqft
Available July 1st! Message us to schedule a tour! The House: - Completely renovated in 2009 - 2100 Sq Ft - 4 Bedrooms - 3 Full Bathrooms - Lots of natural light - Large unfinished basement for storage - Alarm System (included in rent) This house is
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2121 E LOMBARD ST
2121 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
Perfection in the heart of Butcher's Hill! Warm and inviting 3br/2ba home with exposed brick, deck off of gorgeous kitchen, parking pad. A stone's throw to Patterson Park on one of the neighborhood's most enchanting blocks.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
120 S CASTLE ST
120 South Castle Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Updated 3 BR, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
2038 BANK STREET
2038 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1434 sqft
Simply charming Upper Fells Point home will have you swooning. This classic two bedroom two and a half bath Butcher Hill home boasts original hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, with many thoughtful updates throughout.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1731 BANK STREET
1731 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Remarkable 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom rental in Fells Point - just blocks from Patterson Park and Fells Point square, tons of restaurants and shops! This charming and wide city home offers a large main area with open floor concept,
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1936 EASTERN AVENUE
1936 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
2300 sqft
Fully renovated 2-story apartment in Fells Point. Large en-suite master bedroom and second bedroom and additional bathroom on second floor. First floor living room could easily be converted to an additional bedroom.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
205 South Ann St
205 South Ann Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1950 sqft
New Listing to Hit the Market!!! 205 S. Ann St located in the Fells Point Community of Baltimore City, Moments away from Downtown and quick and easy access to I-95. This 3 Bed 3.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
410 S PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
410 South Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2220 sqft
Patterson Parkside location. This townhome was renovated in a contemporary style just a few years ago. This house has it all.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
313 S CASTLE STREET
313 South Castle Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
682 sqft
Available Immediately!! Gorgeous newly renovated 2 BR/2 BA in upper fells. This stunning renovation offers a renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New hardwood floors through the main level.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
136 S DURHAM ST
136 South Durham Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Beautiful charming federal style rowhome in the heart of the city within walking distance to shopping, dining, and Patterson Park.
Last updated July 12 at 05:35pm
1 Unit Available
1821 Gough St
1821 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1092 sqft
Must SEE!! Rooftop Deck!! Don't miss opportunity to rent gorgeous townhouse in sought after Fells Point, walking distance to everything. Walk in to original hardwood floors, exposed brick, gas fireplace and built-in book shelves.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1815 E LOMBARD STREET
1815 East Lombard Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1170 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3brm 3.5 bath Townhome in Upper Fells Point .
Results within 1 mile of Upper Fells Point
Last updated July 12 at 06:14pm
19 Units Available
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,509
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
$
61 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,635
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,703
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,596
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
37 Units Available
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
24 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
