Baltimore, MD
2020 GOUGH STREET
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:34 PM

2020 GOUGH STREET

2020 Gough Street · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21231
Upper Fells Point

Amenities

Excellent 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in 2 unit corner building in Upper Fells Point. Tons of natural light! Unit on 1st Floor and shares a patio with the 2nd floor apt. Central Heat / AC, laundry in unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

