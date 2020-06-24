2020 Gough Street, Baltimore, MD 21231 Upper Fells Point
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Excellent 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment in 2 unit corner building in Upper Fells Point. Tons of natural light! Unit on 1st Floor and shares a patio with the 2nd floor apt. Central Heat / AC, laundry in unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
