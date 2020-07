Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar 24hr concierge gym parking garage cats allowed on-site laundry community garden internet access internet cafe pool table

Live downtown. There is no better way to explore Baltimore than to join the growing population of urbanites who cherish the city life. One of Baltimore’s many hidden jewels is The Atrium Apartments & Lofts – a historic apartment community in the heart of downtown Baltimore’s Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District with an atmosphere of luxury and a reputation for customer service. Residents of The Atrium are always greeted with a smile from the concierge. Amenities are all inclusive to give you an exceptional living experience at The Atrium Apartments & Lofts.