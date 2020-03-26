All apartments in Baltimore
1700 Marshall St
Last updated August 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

1700 Marshall St

1700 Marshall Street · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Marshall Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fabulous 2 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout. A fully-equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and sleek granite countertops. The upper level provides 2 spacious bedrooms and an updated shared hall bath. a finished lower level features additional living space, a full bath and a washer/dryer for added convenience. Multi-level deck with a spectacular view.

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com

Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5044662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Marshall St have any available units?
1700 Marshall St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Marshall St have?
Some of 1700 Marshall St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Marshall St currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Marshall St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Marshall St pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Marshall St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1700 Marshall St offer parking?
No, 1700 Marshall St does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Marshall St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Marshall St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Marshall St have a pool?
No, 1700 Marshall St does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Marshall St have accessible units?
No, 1700 Marshall St does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Marshall St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Marshall St has units with dishwashers.
