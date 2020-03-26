1700 Marshall St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fabulous 2 bedroom townhome in Federal Hill boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors throughout. A fully-equipped kitchen offers stainless steel appliances and sleek granite countertops. The upper level provides 2 spacious bedrooms and an updated shared hall bath. a finished lower level features additional living space, a full bath and a washer/dryer for added convenience. Multi-level deck with a spectacular view.



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Zach at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.695.2948 or email zsigler@baymgmtgroup.com



Baltimore Property Managers ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/



