Baltimore, MD
1535 PARK AVENUE
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:13 PM

1535 PARK AVENUE

1535 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1535 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21217
Bolton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1535 PARK AVENUE have any available units?
1535 PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1535 PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 1535 PARK AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1535 PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1535 PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1535 PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1535 PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1535 PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1535 PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1535 PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1535 PARK AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1535 PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1535 PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1535 PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1535 PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1535 PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1535 PARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
