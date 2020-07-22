/
bolton hill
102 Apartments for rent in Bolton Hill, Baltimore, MD
Last updated July 22 at 06:04 PM
19 Units Available
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,175
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
1204 Linden Grn
1204 Linden Green, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1996 sqft
Available 09/01/20 3 Bed 3.5 Bed in Bolton Hill With Great Amenities - Property Id: 321740 Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Bolton Hill.
1734 Bolton Steet 2nd FL
1734 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1700 sqft
Luxury Living in Bolton Hill- $1850 - Property Id: 272442 If you would like to speak to me directly about this property, please TEXT me your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (410) 303-5649.
1500 Bolton Street Unit #4
1500 Bolton St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful 2-bedroom carriage house apartment in Bolton Hill. Second floor unit accessed through a shared courtyard. HIGHLIGHTS - 1000 sf - 2 bed + 1 bath - Shared courtyard - In unit washer / dryer - A/C ADDITIONAL DETAILS (RLNE5928508)
1714 PARK AVENUE
1714 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1714 PARK AVENUE in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
1700 PARK AVENUE
1700 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1137 sqft
Available August 1st! Simply Gorgeous! Fully Renovated in 2017, 2nd Floor, 2 Bedroom Apartment with 2 En-Suite Bathrooms plus a half bath, Gourmet Kitchen, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances.
1819 BOLTON STREET
1819 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
3568 sqft
Vivacious Victorian on the outside. 1700 sqft +/- unit. Loft like 3 bedroom/3.5 bath unit inside. This is such a great Duplex Apartment. Beautifully renovated. Super nice Kitchen.
1435 BOLTON STREET
1435 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
4528 sqft
Come preview this light filled 2bd/1ba third floor walk-up apartment in historic Bolton Hill! The apartment has a separate entrance and is separately metered.
1614 Bolton St 3
1614 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Huge 2 Bedroom Apartment in Beautiful Bolton Hill - Property Id: 216320 If you are interested in this property, please TEXT your Name and the ADDRESS you are inquiring about to (301) 275-5027.
Results within 1 mile of Bolton Hill
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,194
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,321
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,164
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,137
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,208
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,643
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,434
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,842
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
9 E Mt. Royal
9 East Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
834 sqft
Located across from University of Baltimore and Penn Station. Including retail floors for convenient shopping and cuisine. Sleek apartments with natural light and breathtaking views.
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore.
Severn
701 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1166 sqft
The Severn, a historic high-rise apartment building that offers spacious apartment homes, is located just minutes away from everything.
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,195
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,442
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,124
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,072
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
