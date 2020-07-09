All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 17 2019 at 1:18 AM

1436 South Charles Street

1436 South Charles Street · No Longer Available
Location

1436 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
SBIC - West Federal Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bathroom W/D in property, hardwood flooring and carpet, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher in kitchen, back yard area, window unit a/c, electric heat.
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom monthly rent $2,400 per mth, sec dep $2,400

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1436 South Charles Street have any available units?
1436 South Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 South Charles Street have?
Some of 1436 South Charles Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 South Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
1436 South Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1436 South Charles Street pet-friendly?
No, 1436 South Charles Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 1436 South Charles Street offer parking?
No, 1436 South Charles Street does not offer parking.
Does 1436 South Charles Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1436 South Charles Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1436 South Charles Street have a pool?
No, 1436 South Charles Street does not have a pool.
Does 1436 South Charles Street have accessible units?
No, 1436 South Charles Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1436 South Charles Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1436 South Charles Street has units with dishwashers.

