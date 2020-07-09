1436 South Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 SBIC - West Federal Hill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bathroom W/D in property, hardwood flooring and carpet, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher in kitchen, back yard area, window unit a/c, electric heat. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom monthly rent $2,400 per mth, sec dep $2,400
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1436 South Charles Street have any available units?
1436 South Charles Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 1436 South Charles Street have?
Some of 1436 South Charles Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1436 South Charles Street currently offering any rent specials?
1436 South Charles Street is not currently offering any rent specials.