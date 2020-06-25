Rent Calculator
1024 S CLINTON STREET
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:56 AM
1 of 1
1024 S CLINTON STREET
1024 South Clinton Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1024 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
PARKING,ROOFTOP DECK granite tops hardwood floors, floating stairs case house will be painted when current tenant leaves very nice house
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1024 S CLINTON STREET have any available units?
1024 S CLINTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1024 S CLINTON STREET have?
Some of 1024 S CLINTON STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors.
Amenities section
.
Is 1024 S CLINTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1024 S CLINTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 S CLINTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1024 S CLINTON STREET is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 1024 S CLINTON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1024 S CLINTON STREET offers parking.
Does 1024 S CLINTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 S CLINTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 S CLINTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1024 S CLINTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1024 S CLINTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1024 S CLINTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 S CLINTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 S CLINTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
