Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
90 Kent
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

90 Kent

90 Kent Street · No Longer Available
Brookline
Brookline Village
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

90 Kent Street, Brookline, MA 02445
Brookline Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
all utils included
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
This spacious newly renovated apartment features designer finishes quartz countertops wood floors and state of the art appliances. You can enjoy a fully equipped kitchen with stainless steel microwave refrigerator and garbage disposal. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Flexible Long Term Lease Options: 12-14 month lease terms Convenient location steps from the MBTA Green Line Brookline Village Station Cats + Dogs Welcome Smoke-Free Community 24-hour On Call Maintenance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 90 Kent have any available units?
90 Kent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
What amenities does 90 Kent have?
Some of 90 Kent's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 90 Kent currently offering any rent specials?
90 Kent isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 90 Kent pet-friendly?
No, 90 Kent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 90 Kent offer parking?
No, 90 Kent does not offer parking.
Does 90 Kent have units with washers and dryers?
No, 90 Kent does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 90 Kent have a pool?
No, 90 Kent does not have a pool.
Does 90 Kent have accessible units?
No, 90 Kent does not have accessible units.
Does 90 Kent have units with dishwashers?
No, 90 Kent does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 90 Kent have units with air conditioning?
No, 90 Kent does not have units with air conditioning.
