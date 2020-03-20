All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

459 Harvard

459 Harvard Street · No Longer Available
Location

459 Harvard Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65  Washington St @ Beacon St (0.63 mi)Tram: C  Summit Avenue (0.41 mi)Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Coolidge St (0.06 mi)Tram: B  Harvard Avenue (0.30 mi)Bus: 57  Brighton Ave @ Comm Ave (0.39 mi)Bus: 64  Cambridge St opp Hano St (0.65 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 459 Harvard have any available units?
459 Harvard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 459 Harvard currently offering any rent specials?
459 Harvard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 459 Harvard pet-friendly?
No, 459 Harvard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 459 Harvard offer parking?
No, 459 Harvard does not offer parking.
Does 459 Harvard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 459 Harvard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 459 Harvard have a pool?
No, 459 Harvard does not have a pool.
Does 459 Harvard have accessible units?
No, 459 Harvard does not have accessible units.
Does 459 Harvard have units with dishwashers?
No, 459 Harvard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 459 Harvard have units with air conditioning?
No, 459 Harvard does not have units with air conditioning.
