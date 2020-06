Amenities

Rare combination of fantastic Brookline Village location and historic detail in this one bedroom condo available 6/1. Parlor level with high ceilings and traditional tin ceiling. Lovely built ins and historic decorative fireplace. Efficient kitchen with dishwasher. Nicely sized bedroom with 2 ample closets and access to a private deck off the rear. Washer/Dryer in unit. Very simply a warm and inviting space to call home! Located within easy walking distance to local shops and restaurants and easy walking access to the Green line, and bus routes for an easy downtown commute. Heat/Hot water included. Sorry no pets and no undergraduates. Parking available to rent for $150 per month.



Terms: One year lease