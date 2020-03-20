All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

19 Wellman

19 Wellman Street · No Longer Available
Location

19 Wellman Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Shailer St (0.11 mi)Bus: 65  Washington St opp Gardner Rd (0.34 mi)Tram: C  Summit Avenue (0.10 mi)Tram: B  Griggs Street (0.64 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Wellman have any available units?
19 Wellman doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 19 Wellman currently offering any rent specials?
19 Wellman isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Wellman pet-friendly?
No, 19 Wellman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 19 Wellman offer parking?
No, 19 Wellman does not offer parking.
Does 19 Wellman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Wellman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Wellman have a pool?
No, 19 Wellman does not have a pool.
Does 19 Wellman have accessible units?
No, 19 Wellman does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Wellman have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Wellman does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Wellman have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Wellman does not have units with air conditioning.
