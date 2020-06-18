All apartments in Brookline
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:30 AM

18 Short St.

18 Short Street · No Longer Available
Location

18 Short Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Amenities

cats allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
This a great 2 bedroom apartment with 1 bathroom located in Coolidge Corner. The apartment features and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Short St. have any available units?
18 Short St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 18 Short St. currently offering any rent specials?
18 Short St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Short St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Short St. is pet friendly.
Does 18 Short St. offer parking?
No, 18 Short St. does not offer parking.
Does 18 Short St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Short St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Short St. have a pool?
No, 18 Short St. does not have a pool.
Does 18 Short St. have accessible units?
No, 18 Short St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Short St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Short St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Short St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Short St. does not have units with air conditioning.
