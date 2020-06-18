All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 1532 Beacon.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
1532 Beacon
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

1532 Beacon

1532 Beacon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1532 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65  Washington St @ Fairbanks St (0.13 mi)Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Shailer St (0.41 mi)Tram: C  Fairbanks Street (0.04 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 Beacon have any available units?
1532 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 1532 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 1532 Beacon offer parking?
No, 1532 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 1532 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Beacon have a pool?
No, 1532 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 1532 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Beacon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road
Brookline, MA 02446
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Auburn Harris Courtyard
37 Auburn Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Hampton Court
1223 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music