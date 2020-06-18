Rent Calculator
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1532 Beacon
1532 Beacon Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1532 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA 02446
Washington Square
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65 Washington St @ Fairbanks St (0.13 mi)Bus: 66 Harvard St @ Shailer St (0.41 mi)Tram: C Fairbanks Street (0.04 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1532 Beacon have any available units?
1532 Beacon doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brookline, MA
.
Is 1532 Beacon currently offering any rent specials?
1532 Beacon isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 Beacon pet-friendly?
No, 1532 Beacon is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brookline
.
Does 1532 Beacon offer parking?
No, 1532 Beacon does not offer parking.
Does 1532 Beacon have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1532 Beacon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 Beacon have a pool?
No, 1532 Beacon does not have a pool.
Does 1532 Beacon have accessible units?
No, 1532 Beacon does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 Beacon have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 Beacon does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1532 Beacon have units with air conditioning?
No, 1532 Beacon does not have units with air conditioning.
