Boston, MA
/
385 Boston
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
385 Boston
385 Boston Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
385 Boston Street, Boston, MA 02125
Columbia Point
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 11 B St @ Silver St (0.28 mi)Bus: 10 Dorchester St @ Broadway (0.36 mi)Bus: 9 W Broadway @ D St (0.14 mi)Subway: Red Line Broadway (0.45 mi)Bus: 7 Summer St opp WTC Ave (0.53 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 385 Boston have any available units?
385 Boston doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 385 Boston currently offering any rent specials?
385 Boston isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Boston pet-friendly?
No, 385 Boston is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 385 Boston offer parking?
No, 385 Boston does not offer parking.
Does 385 Boston have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Boston does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Boston have a pool?
No, 385 Boston does not have a pool.
Does 385 Boston have accessible units?
No, 385 Boston does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Boston have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Boston does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 385 Boston have units with air conditioning?
No, 385 Boston does not have units with air conditioning.
