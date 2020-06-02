32 Sumner St 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 09/01/19 Newly renovated 6 bed 3 bath convenient location - Property Id: 106071
- Stunning and spacious 6 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex
- Two floors of living space
- Laundry in unit
- Outdoor space for grilling and entertainment
- Kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops
- Convenient location to colleges, universities, JFK/Umass T stop, Red line, Star Market, bars, restaurants, and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106071
Property Id 106071
(RLNE4878053)