Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:30 AM

32 Sumner St 2

32 Sumner Street · (617) 775-6803
Location

32 Sumner Street, Boston, MA 02125
Uphams Corner - Jones Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 year AGO

6 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2 Available 09/01/19 Newly renovated 6 bed 3 bath convenient location - Property Id: 106071

- Stunning and spacious 6 bedroom 3 bathroom duplex
- Two floors of living space
- Laundry in unit
- Outdoor space for grilling and entertainment
- Kitchen with recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops
- Convenient location to colleges, universities, JFK/Umass T stop, Red line, Star Market, bars, restaurants, and more!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106071
Property Id 106071

(RLNE4878053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Sumner St 2 have any available units?
32 Sumner St 2 has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 32 Sumner St 2 have?
Some of 32 Sumner St 2's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Sumner St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
32 Sumner St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Sumner St 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 32 Sumner St 2 is pet friendly.
Does 32 Sumner St 2 offer parking?
No, 32 Sumner St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 32 Sumner St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32 Sumner St 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Sumner St 2 have a pool?
No, 32 Sumner St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 32 Sumner St 2 have accessible units?
No, 32 Sumner St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Sumner St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Sumner St 2 has units with dishwashers.
