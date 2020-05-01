All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 276 Independence Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
276 Independence Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM

276 Independence Dr.

276 Independence Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Brook Farm
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

276 Independence Drive, Boston, MA 02467
Brook Farm

Amenities

garage
gym
clubhouse
business center
internet cafe
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Heat and hot water included Shuttle service to T Pet Friendly Fitness Center Community room with free wi-fi Business center Computer Caf Garage parking available Zip Car on-site Fitness Circuit

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 276 Independence Dr. have any available units?
276 Independence Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 276 Independence Dr. have?
Some of 276 Independence Dr.'s amenities include garage, gym, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 276 Independence Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
276 Independence Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Independence Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 276 Independence Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 276 Independence Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 276 Independence Dr. does offer parking.
Does 276 Independence Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Independence Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Independence Dr. have a pool?
No, 276 Independence Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 276 Independence Dr. have accessible units?
No, 276 Independence Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Independence Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Independence Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenir
101 Canal St
Boston, MA 02114
Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
Mezzo Design Lofts
30 Caldwell St
Boston, MA 02129
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Commonwealth Gardens
1131 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Ink Block
300 Harrison Ave
Boston, MA 02118
4 Elko St
4 Elko St
Boston, MA 02135
E3 Apartments
65 Brainerd Rd
Boston, MA 02134

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College