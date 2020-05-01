Rent Calculator
276 Independence Dr.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:40 PM
1 of 3
276 Independence Dr.
276 Independence Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
276 Independence Drive, Boston, MA 02467
Brook Farm
Amenities
garage
gym
clubhouse
business center
internet cafe
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
internet cafe
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Heat and hot water included Shuttle service to T Pet Friendly Fitness Center Community room with free wi-fi Business center Computer Caf Garage parking available Zip Car on-site Fitness Circuit
Terms: One year lease
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 276 Independence Dr. have any available units?
276 Independence Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
What amenities does 276 Independence Dr. have?
Some of 276 Independence Dr.'s amenities include garage, gym, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 276 Independence Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
276 Independence Dr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 276 Independence Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 276 Independence Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 276 Independence Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 276 Independence Dr. does offer parking.
Does 276 Independence Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 276 Independence Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 276 Independence Dr. have a pool?
No, 276 Independence Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 276 Independence Dr. have accessible units?
No, 276 Independence Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 276 Independence Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 276 Independence Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
