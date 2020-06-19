All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 27 Marcella.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
27 Marcella
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

27 Marcella

27 Marcella Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

27 Marcella Street, Boston, MA 02119
Highland Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Awesome 5 bed/2 bath duplex in between Jackson Square and Stony Brook in Roxbury/Jamaica Plain area. Unit features central A/C renovated kitchen with granite counter tops renovated baths open floor plan spacious living room gas fireplace lots of closet space tons of light gleaming hardwood floors throughout In-unit laundry

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Marcella have any available units?
27 Marcella doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 27 Marcella have?
Some of 27 Marcella's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Marcella currently offering any rent specials?
27 Marcella isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Marcella pet-friendly?
No, 27 Marcella is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 27 Marcella offer parking?
No, 27 Marcella does not offer parking.
Does 27 Marcella have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Marcella offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Marcella have a pool?
No, 27 Marcella does not have a pool.
Does 27 Marcella have accessible units?
No, 27 Marcella does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Marcella have units with dishwashers?
No, 27 Marcella does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hamilton Union
435 Cambridge Street
Boston, MA 02134
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
1144 Commonwealth Avenue
Boston, MA 02134
Girard
50 Malden St
Boston, MA 02118
Radius
530 Western Ave
Boston, MA 02135
CityView at Longwood
75 St Alphonsus St
Boston, MA 02120
Radian
120 Kingston St
Boston, MA 02111
Ora
899 Congress St
Boston, MA 02210
St. Botolph Street
150 Saint Botolph St
Boston, MA 02115

Similar Pages

Boston 1 BedroomsBoston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with ParkingBoston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MA
Providence, RIBrookline, MAFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MA

Nearby Neighborhoods

AllstonSouth EndFenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West BroadwayBack BayDowntown Boston
Columbia PointLower Roxbury

Apartments Near Colleges

Berklee College of MusicBoston University
Bunker Hill Community CollegeEmerson College
Emmanuel College