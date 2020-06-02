20 Dalrymple St.

Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom apartment in JP's Brewery District on Dalrymple St. One block from Stony Brook & the Samuel Adams Brewery Complex and minutes to Whole Foods Market & Centre St Apartment features include: a modern kitchen w/ an island and breakfast nook, in-unit laundry, large rooms, flexible floorplan, ceiling fans, gorgeous hardwood floors, and newer professional paint job. Massive back porch overlooking well backyard space! Easy on-street parking on Dalrymple or the surrounding blocks. Call Today!