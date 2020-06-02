All apartments in Boston
20 Dalrymple St.
20 Dalrymple St.

20 Dalrymple Street · (617) 500-1282
Location

20 Dalrymple Street, Boston, MA 02130
Egleston Square

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bedroom apartment in JP's Brewery District on Dalrymple St. One block from Stony Brook &amp; the Samuel Adams Brewery Complex and minutes to Whole Foods Market &amp; Centre St Apartment features include: a modern kitchen w/ an island and breakfast nook, in-unit laundry, large rooms, flexible floorplan, ceiling fans, gorgeous hardwood floors, and newer professional paint job. Massive back porch overlooking well backyard space! Easy on-street parking on Dalrymple or the surrounding blocks. Call Today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Dalrymple St. have any available units?
20 Dalrymple St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 20 Dalrymple St. have?
Some of 20 Dalrymple St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Dalrymple St. currently offering any rent specials?
20 Dalrymple St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Dalrymple St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 20 Dalrymple St. is pet friendly.
Does 20 Dalrymple St. offer parking?
No, 20 Dalrymple St. does not offer parking.
Does 20 Dalrymple St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Dalrymple St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Dalrymple St. have a pool?
No, 20 Dalrymple St. does not have a pool.
Does 20 Dalrymple St. have accessible units?
No, 20 Dalrymple St. does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Dalrymple St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Dalrymple St. has units with dishwashers.
