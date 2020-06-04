Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Boston
Find more places like 15 Perrin.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Boston, MA
/
15 Perrin
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15 Perrin
15 Perrin Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Boston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
15 Perrin Street, Boston, MA 02119
Sav-Mor
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4bed/1bath unit with a deck on the 2nd
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15 Perrin have any available units?
15 Perrin doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Boston, MA
.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Boston Rent Report
.
Is 15 Perrin currently offering any rent specials?
15 Perrin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Perrin pet-friendly?
No, 15 Perrin is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Boston
.
Does 15 Perrin offer parking?
No, 15 Perrin does not offer parking.
Does 15 Perrin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Perrin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Perrin have a pool?
No, 15 Perrin does not have a pool.
Does 15 Perrin have accessible units?
No, 15 Perrin does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Perrin have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Perrin does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Perrin have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Perrin does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hancock Estates at Chestnut Hill
199 LaGrange St
Boston, MA 02467
40 Malvern Street Apartments
40 Malvern Street
Boston, MA 02134
Gardner Street Apartments
90 Gardner Street
Boston, MA 02134
Bell Olmsted Park
161 S Huntington Ave
Boston, MA 02130
30 Dalton
30 Dalton St
Boston, MA 02115
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
286 Chestnut Hill Ave
Boston, MA 02135
AVA Theater District
45 Stuart St
Boston, MA 02116
Ridgecrest Village
5120 Washington St
Boston, MA 02132
Similar Pages
Boston 1 Bedrooms
Boston 2 Bedrooms
Boston Apartments with Parking
Boston Pet Friendly Places
Boston Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cambridge, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Allston
South End
Fenway Kenmore Audubon Circle Longwood
D Street West Broadway
Back Bay
Downtown Boston
Columbia Point
Lower Roxbury
Apartments Near Colleges
Berklee College of Music
Boston University
Bunker Hill Community College
Emerson College
Emmanuel College