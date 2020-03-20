All apartments in Boston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

133 Peterborough St.

133 Peterborough Street · (617) 421-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

133 Peterborough Street, Boston, MA 02215
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
1 bedroom split, 1 bathroom, hardwood floors, high ceilings, modern kitchen and bath, separate kitchen, elevator and laundry in building, DSL/Cable ready, heat and water included, on street parking Back Bay, Berklee College of Music, Boston Conservatory, Boston University, Brigham Circle, Emerson College, Emmanuel College, Fenway, Longwood, Mass College of Art, Mass College of Pharmacy, New England Conservatory, Northeastern University, Public Transportation, Simmons, South End, Suffolk University, Symphony, Wentworth Institute of Technology, Wheelock College

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Peterborough St. have any available units?
133 Peterborough St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Peterborough St. have?
Some of 133 Peterborough St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Peterborough St. currently offering any rent specials?
133 Peterborough St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Peterborough St. pet-friendly?
No, 133 Peterborough St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 133 Peterborough St. offer parking?
No, 133 Peterborough St. does not offer parking.
Does 133 Peterborough St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Peterborough St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Peterborough St. have a pool?
No, 133 Peterborough St. does not have a pool.
Does 133 Peterborough St. have accessible units?
No, 133 Peterborough St. does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Peterborough St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Peterborough St. does not have units with dishwashers.
