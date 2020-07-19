All apartments in Boston
1 Symphony Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

1 Symphony Road

1 Symphony Road · No Longer Available
Location

1 Symphony Road, Boston, MA 02115
Fenway - Kenmore - Audubon Circle - Longwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
1 Symphony Road Apt #3, Boston, MA 02115 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by James Anderson, Hillway Realty, (508) 369-6352. Available from: 09/01/2020. No pets allowed. Laundry in unit - heat & hot water included. Transportation Bus: 43, Tremont St @ Northampton St (0.39 mi) Bus: 1, Massachusetts Ave @ Huntington Ave (0.10 mi) Bus: SL4, Washington St @ Massachusetts Ave (0.66 mi) Rail: Franklin Line, Ruggles (0.46 mi) Subway: Orange Line, Massachusetts Avenue (0.19 mi) Bus: 47, Ruggles (0.46 mi) Bus: 28, Ruggles (0.46 mi) Bus: 39, Huntington Ave @ Gainsborough St (0.10 mi) Tram: E, Symphony (0.08 mi) Bus: 55, Belvidere St @ Huntington Ave (0.30 mi) Bus: 9, Ring Rd @ Huntington Ave (0.47 mi) Tram: D, Hynes Convention Center (0.35 mi) Bus: Green Line D Shuttle, Kenmore (0.61 mi) Bus: 8, Kenmore (0.63 mi) Bus: 10, Saint James Ave @ Dartmouth St (0.67 mi) [ Published 14-Jul-20 / ID 3618630 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Symphony Road have any available units?
1 Symphony Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boston, MA.
How much is rent in Boston, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boston Rent Report.
Is 1 Symphony Road currently offering any rent specials?
1 Symphony Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Symphony Road pet-friendly?
No, 1 Symphony Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boston.
Does 1 Symphony Road offer parking?
No, 1 Symphony Road does not offer parking.
Does 1 Symphony Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 Symphony Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Symphony Road have a pool?
No, 1 Symphony Road does not have a pool.
Does 1 Symphony Road have accessible units?
No, 1 Symphony Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Symphony Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1 Symphony Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Symphony Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Symphony Road does not have units with air conditioning.
