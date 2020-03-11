All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7853 Caraway Place

7853 Caraway Place · No Longer Available
Location

7853 Caraway Place, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to February 28th and receive $500 off April Rent! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. March 2019 rent must be paid on time to receive concession. This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,264 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private fully fenced in back yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining.Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7853 Caraway Place have any available units?
7853 Caraway Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 7853 Caraway Place have?
Some of 7853 Caraway Place's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7853 Caraway Place currently offering any rent specials?
7853 Caraway Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7853 Caraway Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 7853 Caraway Place is pet friendly.
Does 7853 Caraway Place offer parking?
Yes, 7853 Caraway Place does offer parking.
Does 7853 Caraway Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7853 Caraway Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7853 Caraway Place have a pool?
No, 7853 Caraway Place does not have a pool.
Does 7853 Caraway Place have accessible units?
No, 7853 Caraway Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7853 Caraway Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7853 Caraway Place does not have units with dishwashers.
