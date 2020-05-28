All apartments in Indianapolis
631 Woods Crossing Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

631 Woods Crossing Drive

631 Woods Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

631 Woods Crossing Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Irvington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
MOVE IN BEFORE FEBRUARY 8TH AND GET $400 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH’S RENT!

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details

This beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home is perfect if you are looking for a ranch style home! Has plenty of closet space, attached 2 car garage, and a beautiful enclosed screen porch. Don't delay. This property won't last long!

Conrex is a pet friendly community. WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome! We allow a maximum of three pets per home, see details by following the link below.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 Woods Crossing Drive have any available units?
631 Woods Crossing Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 631 Woods Crossing Drive currently offering any rent specials?
631 Woods Crossing Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 Woods Crossing Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 631 Woods Crossing Drive is pet friendly.
Does 631 Woods Crossing Drive offer parking?
Yes, 631 Woods Crossing Drive offers parking.
Does 631 Woods Crossing Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 631 Woods Crossing Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 Woods Crossing Drive have a pool?
No, 631 Woods Crossing Drive does not have a pool.
Does 631 Woods Crossing Drive have accessible units?
No, 631 Woods Crossing Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 631 Woods Crossing Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 Woods Crossing Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 631 Woods Crossing Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 631 Woods Crossing Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
