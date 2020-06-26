Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5735 Rawles Avenue - 2
Last updated August 5 2019 at 10:48 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5735 Rawles Avenue - 2
5735 Rawles Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
5735 Rawles Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed 1 bath 1/2 double with WATER PAID!
Call 317-702-0014 for additional questions!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have any available units?
5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
College Courts of Nora
9301 Yale Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Bayview Club Apartments
7545 Bayview Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Woods of Eagle Creek
4949 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Woods of Eagle Creek II
4951 Bobwhite Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Timber Point Apartments
6201 Newberry Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Overlook at Valley Ridge
6810 Valley Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College