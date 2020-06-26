All apartments in Indianapolis
5735 Rawles Avenue - 2

5735 Rawles Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5735 Rawles Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46219
Irvington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3 bed 1 bath 1/2 double with WATER PAID!

Call 317-702-0014 for additional questions!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have any available units?
5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 offer parking?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not offer parking.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have a pool?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have accessible units?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5735 Rawles Avenue - 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
