Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5226 Sweet River Way

5226 Sweet River Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5226 Sweet River Dr, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 1,126 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Large fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5226 Sweet River Way have any available units?
5226 Sweet River Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5226 Sweet River Way have?
Some of 5226 Sweet River Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5226 Sweet River Way currently offering any rent specials?
5226 Sweet River Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5226 Sweet River Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5226 Sweet River Way is pet friendly.
Does 5226 Sweet River Way offer parking?
Yes, 5226 Sweet River Way does offer parking.
Does 5226 Sweet River Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5226 Sweet River Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5226 Sweet River Way have a pool?
No, 5226 Sweet River Way does not have a pool.
Does 5226 Sweet River Way have accessible units?
No, 5226 Sweet River Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5226 Sweet River Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5226 Sweet River Way does not have units with dishwashers.
