Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
507 S HOLT RD
507 South Holt Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
507 South Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46241
West Indianapolis
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
2 BR home in Wayne Twp - Two bedroom, one story home near Holt & Washington in Wayne Twp. Gas heat, AC, 1 car garage, and fence.
(RLNE4610272)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 S HOLT RD have any available units?
507 S HOLT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 507 S HOLT RD currently offering any rent specials?
507 S HOLT RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 S HOLT RD pet-friendly?
No, 507 S HOLT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 507 S HOLT RD offer parking?
Yes, 507 S HOLT RD does offer parking.
Does 507 S HOLT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 S HOLT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 S HOLT RD have a pool?
No, 507 S HOLT RD does not have a pool.
Does 507 S HOLT RD have accessible units?
No, 507 S HOLT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 507 S HOLT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 S HOLT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 S HOLT RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 S HOLT RD has units with air conditioning.
