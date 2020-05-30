All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 507 S HOLT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
507 S HOLT RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

507 S HOLT RD

507 South Holt Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

507 South Holt Road, Indianapolis, IN 46241
West Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
2 BR home in Wayne Twp - Two bedroom, one story home near Holt & Washington in Wayne Twp. Gas heat, AC, 1 car garage, and fence.

(RLNE4610272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 S HOLT RD have any available units?
507 S HOLT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 507 S HOLT RD currently offering any rent specials?
507 S HOLT RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 S HOLT RD pet-friendly?
No, 507 S HOLT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 507 S HOLT RD offer parking?
Yes, 507 S HOLT RD does offer parking.
Does 507 S HOLT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 S HOLT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 S HOLT RD have a pool?
No, 507 S HOLT RD does not have a pool.
Does 507 S HOLT RD have accessible units?
No, 507 S HOLT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 507 S HOLT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 S HOLT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 S HOLT RD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 507 S HOLT RD has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinnex
931 Fletcher Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Ashford Meridian Hills
2085 Waterford Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Somerset Lakes
3202 E 76th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College