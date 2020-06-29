All apartments in Indianapolis
Location

4143 North Kitley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a 2 bedroom/1 bath single family home located in Lawrence Township. The home comes with a refrigerator and stove/oven! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31, 2021.

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Electric Water Heater.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200 per pet. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 North Kitley Avenue have any available units?
4143 North Kitley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 North Kitley Avenue have?
Some of 4143 North Kitley Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 North Kitley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4143 North Kitley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 North Kitley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4143 North Kitley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4143 North Kitley Avenue offer parking?
No, 4143 North Kitley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4143 North Kitley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4143 North Kitley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 North Kitley Avenue have a pool?
No, 4143 North Kitley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4143 North Kitley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4143 North Kitley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 North Kitley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4143 North Kitley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
