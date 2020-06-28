All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4112 Sunshine Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4112 Sunshine Ave
Last updated August 28 2019 at 1:16 PM

4112 Sunshine Ave

4112 Sunshine Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4112 Sunshine Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Home in Great Area! 4 Bed/2.5 Bath - BEAUTIFUL Outdoor Living! - This beautiful home features hardwoods throughout, huge basement, outdoor living and much more! Move-in ready for immediate occupancy.

(RLNE5079904)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4112 Sunshine Ave have any available units?
4112 Sunshine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4112 Sunshine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4112 Sunshine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4112 Sunshine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4112 Sunshine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4112 Sunshine Ave offer parking?
No, 4112 Sunshine Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4112 Sunshine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4112 Sunshine Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4112 Sunshine Ave have a pool?
No, 4112 Sunshine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4112 Sunshine Ave have accessible units?
No, 4112 Sunshine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4112 Sunshine Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4112 Sunshine Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4112 Sunshine Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4112 Sunshine Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

North Willow
1844 Pemberton Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Astoria Park
3640 Beluga Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Pangea Parkwest Apartments
5816 W 38th St
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Cosmopolitan on the Canal
310 W Michigan St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Penrose On Mass
530 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Woods of Castleton
8281 Clearvista Parkway
Indianapolis, IN 46256

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College