4051 North Ritter Avenue

Location

4051 North Ritter Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 1 bath, 1,000 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful tile and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in yard, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com.Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4051 North Ritter Avenue have any available units?
4051 North Ritter Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4051 North Ritter Avenue have?
Some of 4051 North Ritter Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4051 North Ritter Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4051 North Ritter Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4051 North Ritter Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4051 North Ritter Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4051 North Ritter Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4051 North Ritter Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4051 North Ritter Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4051 North Ritter Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4051 North Ritter Avenue have a pool?
No, 4051 North Ritter Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4051 North Ritter Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4051 North Ritter Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4051 North Ritter Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4051 North Ritter Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
