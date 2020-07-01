All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 17 2020 at 7:37 AM

3048 Central Ave

3048 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3048 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Mapleton - Fall Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated property in Mapleton Fall Creek. Two-story duplex with 3BR 1.5 BA. Stunning property you won't want to miss. Small dogs/cats allowed with pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Call today: Erik (317) 991-0199

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3048 Central Ave have any available units?
3048 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 3048 Central Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3048 Central Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3048 Central Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3048 Central Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3048 Central Ave offer parking?
No, 3048 Central Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3048 Central Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3048 Central Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3048 Central Ave have a pool?
No, 3048 Central Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3048 Central Ave have accessible units?
No, 3048 Central Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3048 Central Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3048 Central Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3048 Central Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3048 Central Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

