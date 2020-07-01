3048 Central Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Mapleton - Fall Creek
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated property in Mapleton Fall Creek. Two-story duplex with 3BR 1.5 BA. Stunning property you won't want to miss. Small dogs/cats allowed with pet deposit and monthly pet fee. Call today: Erik (317) 991-0199
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3048 Central Ave have any available units?
3048 Central Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.