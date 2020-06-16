Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 302 Arsenal Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
302 Arsenal Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
302 Arsenal Ave
302 North Arsenal Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
302 North Arsenal Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 302 Arsenal Ave have any available units?
302 Arsenal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 302 Arsenal Ave have?
Some of 302 Arsenal Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 302 Arsenal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
302 Arsenal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Arsenal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 302 Arsenal Ave offer parking?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave does not offer parking.
Does 302 Arsenal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Arsenal Ave have a pool?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 302 Arsenal Ave have accessible units?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Arsenal Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College