All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 302 Arsenal Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
302 Arsenal Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

302 Arsenal Ave

302 North Arsenal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Near Eastside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

302 North Arsenal Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Arsenal Ave have any available units?
302 Arsenal Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 302 Arsenal Ave have?
Some of 302 Arsenal Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Arsenal Ave currently offering any rent specials?
302 Arsenal Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Arsenal Ave pet-friendly?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 302 Arsenal Ave offer parking?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave does not offer parking.
Does 302 Arsenal Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Arsenal Ave have a pool?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave does not have a pool.
Does 302 Arsenal Ave have accessible units?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Arsenal Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Arsenal Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ivy Knoll Apartments
5707 Ivy Knoll Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Community Place Apartments
1201 Community Pl
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Residence at White River Apartments
3861 Gable Lane Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46228
Oakbrook Village
6098 Georgetown Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Monon Place Apartments
5934 Carvel Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College