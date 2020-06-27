All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 10 2019 at 3:05 PM

2909 Grassy Creek Drive

2909 Grassy Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2909 Grassy Creek Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46229

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2909 Grassy Creek Drive have any available units?
2909 Grassy Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 2909 Grassy Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2909 Grassy Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2909 Grassy Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2909 Grassy Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2909 Grassy Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 2909 Grassy Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2909 Grassy Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2909 Grassy Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2909 Grassy Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2909 Grassy Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2909 Grassy Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2909 Grassy Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2909 Grassy Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2909 Grassy Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2909 Grassy Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2909 Grassy Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
