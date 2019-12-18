All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2836 Ludwig Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2836 Ludwig Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 3:04 PM

2836 Ludwig Drive

2836 Ludwig Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2836 Ludwig Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46239
Five Points

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great living room with laminate wood floors and a fireplace! The kitchen features black appliances and plenty of cabinet space which leads to dining area! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Ludwig Drive have any available units?
2836 Ludwig Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2836 Ludwig Drive have?
Some of 2836 Ludwig Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Ludwig Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Ludwig Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Ludwig Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2836 Ludwig Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2836 Ludwig Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Ludwig Drive offers parking.
Does 2836 Ludwig Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2836 Ludwig Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Ludwig Drive have a pool?
No, 2836 Ludwig Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Ludwig Drive have accessible units?
No, 2836 Ludwig Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Ludwig Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Ludwig Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Autumn Chase
3717 Piermont Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Reflections
7999 Silverleaf Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College