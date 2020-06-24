Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 2824 Colerain Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
2824 Colerain Drive
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2824 Colerain Drive
2824 Colerain Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
2824 Colerain Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46222
Marian - Cold Springs
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Family Home with Full Basement & large living room & 21/2 Car Garage -
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4284117)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2824 Colerain Drive have any available units?
2824 Colerain Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
Is 2824 Colerain Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2824 Colerain Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2824 Colerain Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2824 Colerain Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Indianapolis
.
Does 2824 Colerain Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2824 Colerain Drive offers parking.
Does 2824 Colerain Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2824 Colerain Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2824 Colerain Drive have a pool?
No, 2824 Colerain Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2824 Colerain Drive have accessible units?
No, 2824 Colerain Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2824 Colerain Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2824 Colerain Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2824 Colerain Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2824 Colerain Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Fisherman's Village Apartments
2975 Coast Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Island Club Apartments
7938 Island Club Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
River Crossing
8720 Knickerbocker Way
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pangea Prairies
4525 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Aspen Pointe
5838 W Mooresville Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46221
Avery Point
8525 Laurel Valley Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Similar Pages
Indianapolis 1 Bedrooms
Indianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with Parking
Indianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Bloomington, IN
Carmel, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Indianapolis
Eastside
Chapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent Greenbriar
Snacks Guion Creek
South Perry
Near Eastside
Crooked Creek
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Marian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis
Butler University
Ivy Tech Community College