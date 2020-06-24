1611 S Emerson Ave

Amenities
WARREN TOWNSHIP: S Emerson & Minnesota
Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook-up
APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven
CENTRAL AIR: YES
LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021
PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy
UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
Section 8: No
CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy