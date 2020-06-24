All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated November 15 2019 at 8:36 AM

1611 S Emerson Ave

1611 South Emerson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1611 South Emerson Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Southeast Indianapolis

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
WARREN TOWNSHIP: S Emerson & Minnesota

Single Family home has 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Living Room
Other Features include: Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer hook-up

APPLIANCES: Refrigerator, Stove/Oven

CENTRAL AIR: YES

LEASE TERMS: Thru March 31st, 2021

PET POLICY: Ask about our Pet Policy

UTILITIES: Gas Stove Hook up, Electric Dryer Hook up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities

Section 8: No

CONTACT:
For more information
or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-662-4890 or email info@cityplaceindy.com See other listings at www.CityPlaceIndy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cityplaceindy

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 S Emerson Ave have any available units?
1611 S Emerson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 S Emerson Ave have?
Some of 1611 S Emerson Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 S Emerson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1611 S Emerson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 S Emerson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 S Emerson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1611 S Emerson Ave offer parking?
No, 1611 S Emerson Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1611 S Emerson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 S Emerson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 S Emerson Ave have a pool?
No, 1611 S Emerson Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1611 S Emerson Ave have accessible units?
No, 1611 S Emerson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 S Emerson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 S Emerson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
