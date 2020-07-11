All apartments in Atlanta
Preserve at Dunwoody
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:39 PM

Preserve at Dunwoody

Open Now until 6pm
8600 Roberts Dr · (770) 954-8432
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Summer Special! Receive TWO WEEKS FREE, when you lease select units. *Terms & conditions apply
logo
Gift Card Savings
Summer Special! Receive TWO WEEKS FREE and a $250 gift card, when you lease select units. *Terms & conditions apply
logo
Fee Reduction
Summer Special! $99 move-in fee, when you lease select units. *Terms & conditions apply
Location

8600 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA 30350
Dunwoody Panhandle

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3110 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$1,252

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit 2101 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,255

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1075 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. Oct 27

$1,329

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 1403 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Unit 1810 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

See 10+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preserve at Dunwoody.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
car wash area
coffee bar
online portal
smoke-free community
trash valet
**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.**Welcome home! Preserve at Dunwoody is an elegant residential community with 1 and 2-bedroom newly renovated apartments in Atlanta, GA. Our apartment homes offer spacious floorplans, modern style, and a range of amenities and conveniences that are pet-friendly, stylish, and thoughtfully designed. Each of these newly renovated apartments in Dunwoody offer amenities designed to help make your everyday life simpler and more relaxed. A private patio space or balcony allows you to enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds you, while stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances make preparing your next meal a breeze. You'll also have a full-sized washer/dryer to quickly get through chores and keep your walk-in closet full of options. The lush, green grounds are also home to a host ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75.00 application fee
Deposit: $300 - up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400.00
rent: $15.00
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Dogs
limit: 2
Cats
limit: 2
Parking Details: Surface lot. Residents have open surface parking available.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preserve at Dunwoody have any available units?
Preserve at Dunwoody has 20 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Preserve at Dunwoody have?
Some of Preserve at Dunwoody's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preserve at Dunwoody currently offering any rent specials?
Preserve at Dunwoody is offering the following rent specials: Summer Special! Receive TWO WEEKS FREE, when you lease select units. *Terms & conditions apply
Is Preserve at Dunwoody pet-friendly?
Yes, Preserve at Dunwoody is pet friendly.
Does Preserve at Dunwoody offer parking?
Yes, Preserve at Dunwoody offers parking.
Does Preserve at Dunwoody have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Preserve at Dunwoody offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Preserve at Dunwoody have a pool?
Yes, Preserve at Dunwoody has a pool.
Does Preserve at Dunwoody have accessible units?
Yes, Preserve at Dunwoody has accessible units.
Does Preserve at Dunwoody have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Preserve at Dunwoody has units with dishwashers.
