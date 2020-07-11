Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court accessible parking 24hr maintenance car wash area coffee bar online portal smoke-free community trash valet

**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.**Welcome home! Preserve at Dunwoody is an elegant residential community with 1 and 2-bedroom newly renovated apartments in Atlanta, GA. Our apartment homes offer spacious floorplans, modern style, and a range of amenities and conveniences that are pet-friendly, stylish, and thoughtfully designed. Each of these newly renovated apartments in Dunwoody offer amenities designed to help make your everyday life simpler and more relaxed. A private patio space or balcony allows you to enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds you, while stainless steel and energy-efficient appliances make preparing your next meal a breeze. You'll also have a full-sized washer/dryer to quickly get through chores and keep your walk-in closet full of options. The lush, green grounds are also home to a host ...