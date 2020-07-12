/
/
/
dunwoody panhandle
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
257 Apartments for rent in Dunwoody Panhandle, Sandy Springs, GA
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
17 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
8601 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1127 sqft
Recently renovated apartments located near the Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area. Get ready for the day in a large bathroom with plenty of counter space or relax by the swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,253
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1250 sqft
**We are now accepting guided in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. We also have self-guided tours and live video tour options available. Please schedule your tour today or contact us to learn more.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2960 Coles Way
2960 Coles Way, Sandy Springs, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
2484 sqft
This is an incredible home with a fabulous floorplan! Huge Gourmet kitchen with lg breakfast area looking into the 2-story great room. S/S appliances, granite & custom tile. Separate living RM w/bay window, dining room seats 12 + & wonderful sunroom.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
1606 Vicksburg Pl
1606 Vicksburg Place, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1102 sqft
$1399 – 3 Bed / 2 Bath house w/ sunroom & deck! Available August 5th Very nice lower level unit with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths and a sunroom and deck. This unit has been totally upgraded. Spacious living room w/ fireplace and hardwood floors.
Results within 1 mile of Dunwoody Panhandle
Verified
1 of 76
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
12 Units Available
Lakeside Retreat at Peachtree Corners
3600 Park Lake Ln, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1155 sqft
Near Holcomb Bridge Rd. and Park Lane NW, with proximity to Holcomb Bridge Park and casual restaurants. Pet-friendly apartments feature fireplace and hardwood flooring. Community amenities include a pool and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 84
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
54 Units Available
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1623 sqft
Radius Sandy Springs has everything you’ve ever wanted in a home and more. Located just minutes from lively Sandy Springs and with easy access to GA-400, your lifestyle and traveling needs are right outside your door.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
12 Units Available
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$947
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1467 sqft
Circa and Ecco Apartments are built around the banks of a beautifully wooded private lake and located just minutes away from downtown Atlanta, Circa and Ecco Apartments are world-class.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Pointe at Canyon Ridge
8350 Roswell Rd, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1252 sqft
High-end fitness center, laundry room, pool and tennis courts available. Handicapped-friendly apartments offer air conditioning, wood floors and extra storage. Short-term leases offered. Stroll 2 miles to Chattahoochee River National Recreation Area.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
5 Units Available
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1316 sqft
Tucked away in a lushly wooded setting, Spaulding Hills is a lovely community hosting a variety of apartment homes and townhouses.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
26 Units Available
Avana Woods
8520 S Holcomb Bridge Way, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,621
1301 sqft
Prime location close to GA 400, Interstate 285 and Highway 141. This community features two resort-style pools, a fitness center, dog park and tennis courts. Spacious floor plans and renovated interiors.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
16 Units Available
Carlyle of Sandy Springs
501 N. River Parkway, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units with hardwood floors, granite counters and washer and dryer hookups. Business center with computers and printers. Swimming pool, playground, grills and dog park. Clubhouse for entertaining.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
$
11 Units Available
Renew Sandy Springs
100 Greyfield Ln, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1544 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers residents an on-site clubhouse, dog park, swimming pool and gated access. Apartments feature granite countertops, gas fireplaces and walk-in closets. The property is located near Dunwoody Place and Dunwoody Country Club.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Legacy Key
8800 Dunwoody Pl, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,058
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1259 sqft
Conveniently located near Dunwoody Place and North River Village Shopping Center, this community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, and picnic area. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
40 Units Available
Roswell Village
100 Hemingway Ln, Roswell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1312 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1413 sqft
This community offers residents two resort-style pools, a playground, clubhouse and coffee bar. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and breakfast rooms. The Roswell Shopping Center and Big Creek Park are both short drives away.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Hudson Northridge
550 Northridge Pkwy, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,305
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1246 sqft
Online rent payment. Pool, outdoor kitchen, outdoor lounge with WiFi, shuffleboard, coffee bar. Select apartments have soaking tubs and double vanity; all units have wood-finish flooring, washer/dryer connections, walk-in closets. Pet friendly with bark park.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
6 Units Available
Lodge on the Chattahoochee
9401 Roberts Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,201
967 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,487
1609 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upgraded apartments with marble sinks, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a volleyball court, poo, and coffee bar. Near Riverside Park. Easy access to Georgia 400.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
9 Units Available
Veranda Estates
6516 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1510 sqft
Recently renovated homes on 20 rolling acres of beautiful land. On-site amenities include a tennis court, playground and pool. Near Dunwoody Country Club. Within 20 miles of downtown Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 11 at 02:20pm
11 Units Available
Lake House at Martin's Landing
1500 Harbor Landing, Roswell, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1308 sqft
Incredible location on the water with stunning views. Park-like setting. Apartments offer an eat-in kitchen, lots of storage, and full-sized washer and dryer. Private patios. On-site pool and fitness area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:16pm
10 Units Available
Retreat at River Park
3100 River Exchange Dr, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,310
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1384 sqft
Central location near shopping, dining, and Seigakuin Atlanta International School. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor units available with walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces, and all kitchen appliances.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
3837 Moran Way
3837 Moran Way, Peachtree Corners, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9163 Carroll Manor Dr.
9163 Carroll Manor Drive, Sandy Springs, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1932 sqft
Available 08/01/20 2 Bed 2 Bath in a secluded Neighborhood - Property Id: 304843 Beautiful Home built in 1984 offers 1,932 square feet of living space and 6,429 SF of land.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8903 Carroll Manor Dr
8903 Carroll Manor Drive, Sandy Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2100 sqft
Sandy Springs Beautiful Townhome By the lake - Property Id: 308862 Well maintained and Beautifully updated 3bedrooms, 3.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
557 Northridge Crossing Dr B
557 Northridge Crossing Drive, Sandy Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
1136 sqft
Renting a "one "bedroom in a 2 bedroom townhouse - Property Id: 129295 Renting out a one bedroom with its own toilet and bathroom in a 2 bedroom townhouse. Separate toilet and bathroom in all rooms . No sharing.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1989 Wellesley Trace
1989 Wellesley Trace, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2477 sqft
Spacious 2 Level Home in Near Top Rated Schools - Check Out Our Amazing 3Bed/3Full Bath Home with Upgraded Kitchen!!! This spacious prestige 2 level home welcomes you with 2 story foyer and great open floor plan.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GA
Decatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GADoraville, GANorcross, GAChamblee, GAMilton, GATucker, GALilburn, GA