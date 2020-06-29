Rent Calculator
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM
Heritage
2400 Campbellton Rd SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
2400 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311
Campbellton Road
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4637768)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Heritage have any available units?
Heritage doesn't have any available units at this time.
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is Heritage currently offering any rent specials?
Heritage is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Heritage pet-friendly?
No, Heritage is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does Heritage offer parking?
No, Heritage does not offer parking.
Does Heritage have units with washers and dryers?
No, Heritage does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Heritage have a pool?
No, Heritage does not have a pool.
Does Heritage have accessible units?
No, Heritage does not have accessible units.
Does Heritage have units with dishwashers?
No, Heritage does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Heritage have units with air conditioning?
No, Heritage does not have units with air conditioning.
