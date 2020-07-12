/
campbellton road
148 Apartments for rent in Campbellton Road, Atlanta, GA
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
139 Units Available
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$865
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1300 sqft
Vesta Adams Park offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom Atlanta apartments in a pet-friendly community. Apartments at Vesta Adams Park feature brand new and renovated interiors, updated kitchens, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2060 Alison Ct Sw
2060 Alison Court Southwest, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$808
800 sqft
2 Bedroom, one Bath Garden style apartment. Living room/dining room/kitchen. Open floor plan. Shows well. SEVERAL UNITS ARE AVAILABLE AT THIS PRICE AND INTERIOR OF EACH ARE DIFFERENT FROM ONE TO ANOTHER, PICTURES ARE TAKEN FROM THE MODEL UNIT.
Results within 1 mile of Campbellton Road
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
The Life at Greenbriar
2909 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$886
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,061
1175 sqft
The Life Properties is taking precautionary measures towards Covid-19. Currently, all offices are closed to the public, but still available by email and phone. We are also offering virtual and self-guided tours at all communities.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3367 Parc Drive SW
3367 Parc Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
2614 sqft
Spacious GA Townhome with Modern Fireplace Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1725 Stanton Rd SW
1725 Stanton Street, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1256 sqft
1725 Stanton Rd SW Available 08/14/20 Great location! Full renovation, front porch, large yard, LVT flooring, granite counters, must see! - Great location! Full renovation, front porch, large yard, LVT flooring, granite counters, must
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1446 Moray St SW
1446 Moray Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1167 sqft
Available 08/03/20 Moray - Property Id: 111290 Cozy home located near the West End beltline, Oakland City Station and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. This home has 2 large bedrooms, and 1 smaller (nursery/ kid's) bedroom, and 2 full baths.
Last updated July 12 at 07:41pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Cahaba Drive Southwest
1221 Cahaba Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,440
2087 sqft
This must see 4BR 2BA home features a spacious and large living/dining room combo with lots of natural light and beautiful hardwood flooring! Included are kitchen appliances and covered parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
2551 Headland Dr
2551 Headland Drive, East Point, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2802 sqft
Beautiful ranch home , completely updated with hardwoods through out the home , tile shower , updated kitchen , sunken family room with stone surround fireplace with a wall of windows for natural light .
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
2887 Bayrose Cir
2887 Bayrose Cir, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1488 sqft
2887 Bayrose Circle East Point, GA 30344 Bedrooms: 3 Baths: 3 Be the first to live in this gorgeous townhome with brand new everything!!! Open floor plan includes a living room with large windows, a dining area that opens to the private patio,
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2595 Delowe Drive
2595 Delowe Drive, East Point, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
740 sqft
Amazing Fully Renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom basement apartment with additional living room/office space that can be used as an additional bedroom plus dining room space with separate entrance in East Point.
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2147 Ivydale St
2147 Ivydale Street, East Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$945
1070 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bath home in East Point! Refinished hardwood floors, newly remodeled kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets and black appliances. Requirements; Credit of 600 plus. Income of 3 times the rent.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1756 Devon Drive SW
1756 Devon Drive, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1328 sqft
Wonderfully maintained and upgraded townhome in private, gated community. Conveniently located near highway 285, I-20, 75/85, Downtown & the Atlanta Airport. Walk to Marta & Schools.
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1761 Carter Circle
1761 Carter Circle, East Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1147 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Atlanta. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
Results within 5 miles of Campbellton Road
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Marketplace! Choose from beautiful 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans designed with you in mind. Your unique home includes a chef inspired kitchen, private patio or balcony, and much more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Gardens Creek
4555 Washington Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1608 sqft
Great location in College Park close to the airport, shopping and dining. Spacious apartments are equipped with modern kitchens, washer/dryer connections and tasteful interiors. Convenient to I-285.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,262
1240 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with plenty of activity options: pool, gym, playground and more. Apartments have air-con, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Nearby I-85 gives easy access to Atlanta's attractions.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Park at the Marketplace
3725 Princeton Lakes Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,605
1399 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments in heart of Camp Creek Marketplace offer easy access to dining, shopping, entertainment and all major interstates. Pet-friendly luxury living, granite counters, hardwood floors, tall ceilings, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
945 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1514 sqft
Modern floor plans with washer and dryer hook-up, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Recently renovated. Equipped kitchens with dishwasher and granite counters. On-site gym, hot tub and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
34 Units Available
The Atlantic Aerotropolis
3640 S Fulton Ave, Hapeville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1553 sqft
Convenient access to I-75 and I-85; located across from the Hartsfield-Jacksonville Airport. Units have garden-style tubs, balconies and stylish track lighting. Access to 24-hour fitness center, saltwater pool and rooftop observation deck.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
The Life at Lakeview
3781 Lakemont Dr, East Point, GA
Studio
$812
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$818
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$997
1160 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Lakeview where we provide the perfect blend of quality and comfort! Now offering a variety of newly renovated and refreshed studios, one and two-bedroom floor plans, our apartment homes have been custom designed with
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Ansley at Princeton
3871 Redwine Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,546
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,434
1327 sqft
A welcoming community near the water and green spaces. On-site amenities include a large pool, grill area and dog park. Apartments feature nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and gourmet kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
7 Units Available
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,028
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,083
1538 sqft
Live near The Perimeter in Southwest Atlanta, with easy access to the airport and shopping and dining. Enjoy a luxurious clubhouse, swimming pool, youth lounge and business center with picnic areas outside.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
The Life at Avery Park
2609 Charlestown Drive, College Park, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,242
1510 sqft
Welcome to The Life at Avery Park where we are leasing new beginnings! Our community provides the perfect blend of quality and comfort! We offer a variety of spacious 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans with designer inspired amenity packages.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Ashley Cascade
1371 Kimberly Way SW, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,203
1295 sqft
Contemporary homes with built-in bookshelves and nine-foot-tall ceilings. Community amenities include a sand volleyball court and business center. Close to I-285 for convenient transportation. Near Utoy Boulder Park.
