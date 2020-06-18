Rent Calculator
980 Burns Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
980 Burns Drive Southwest
·
No Longer Available
Location
980 Burns Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Sylvan Hills
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...
678-487-7896
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 980 Burns Drive Southwest have any available units?
980 Burns Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 980 Burns Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
980 Burns Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 980 Burns Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 980 Burns Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 980 Burns Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 980 Burns Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 980 Burns Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 980 Burns Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 980 Burns Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 980 Burns Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 980 Burns Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 980 Burns Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 980 Burns Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 980 Burns Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 980 Burns Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 980 Burns Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
