AMLI Arts Center.
AMLI Arts Center
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

AMLI Arts Center

1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest · (864) 619-4416
Rent Savings
Now Offering Virtual & Self-Guided Tours by Appointment Only --- Lease Today and Receive 6 Weeks Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20.
Location

1240 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

Studio

Unit 303 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,433

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. Sep 23

$1,438

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 1501 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,848

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 2+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,619

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 005 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 690 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. Sep 2

$2,009

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 505 · Avail. Aug 26

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 703 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,410

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 411 · Avail. now

$2,517

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Arts Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
media room
cats allowed
bbq/grill
bocce court
hot tub
internet access
pool table
yoga
Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends. AMLI Arts Center offers high-rise city apartments ideally situated walking distance to Piedmont Park, the Woodruff Arts Center, Atlantic Station, and an array of shopping and dining options. Located in the Midtown Arts District, we offer easy access to the Arts Center MARTA station, I-75/I-85, and GA 400, as well as Buckhead and Downtown. AMLI Arts Center offers spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring your choice of two artfully designed finish packages, with stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, quartz countertops, NEST thermostats, front-loading washers and dryers, custom Elfa walk-in closets, private balconies and more. Sky Level homes include upgraded features such as Kember wood flooring throughout, Samsung and Bosh Appliances, and more. Tour today and see for yourself. Experience luxurious amenities, including a rooftop skyline lounge, expansive pool deck, outdoor movie theater, dog park and pet spa. Interior complete with two-story fitness center, clubroom with game tables and big screen TVs, coffee lounge, business center with private conference room, gated parking garage with electric car charging stations, and bike storage and repair room. AMLI Arts Center is a LEED Gold Certified Community and smoke-free inside and out. We provide Midtown residents an outstanding living environment, healthier lifestyle, and lower environmental impact.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $250 up to 1 month rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $350 per apartment
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 65lbs
Parking Details: Parking garage, reserved spaces $75/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $75-$150/month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does AMLI Arts Center have any available units?
AMLI Arts Center has 32 units available starting at $1,433 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does AMLI Arts Center have?
Some of AMLI Arts Center's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Arts Center currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Arts Center is offering the following rent specials: Now Offering Virtual & Self-Guided Tours by Appointment Only --- Lease Today and Receive 6 Weeks Free! Ask for Details. Exp 7/31/20.
Is AMLI Arts Center pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Arts Center is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Arts Center offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Arts Center offers parking.
Does AMLI Arts Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Arts Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Arts Center have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Arts Center has a pool.
Does AMLI Arts Center have accessible units?
No, AMLI Arts Center does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Arts Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AMLI Arts Center has units with dishwashers.

