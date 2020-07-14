Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel furnished bathtub extra storage oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room car charging clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bike storage garage media room cats allowed bbq/grill bocce court hot tub internet access pool table yoga

Two bedroom apartments available for immediate move in! Perfect for couples and friends. AMLI Arts Center offers high-rise city apartments ideally situated walking distance to Piedmont Park, the Woodruff Arts Center, Atlantic Station, and an array of shopping and dining options. Located in the Midtown Arts District, we offer easy access to the Arts Center MARTA station, I-75/I-85, and GA 400, as well as Buckhead and Downtown. AMLI Arts Center offers spacious one- and two-bedroom floor plans featuring your choice of two artfully designed finish packages, with stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, quartz countertops, NEST thermostats, front-loading washers and dryers, custom Elfa walk-in closets, private balconies and more. Sky Level homes include upgraded features such as Kember wood flooring throughout, Samsung and Bosh Appliances, and more. Tour today and see for yourself. Experience luxurious amenities, including a rooftop skyline lounge, expansive pool deck, outdoor movie theater, dog park and pet spa. Interior complete with two-story fitness center, clubroom with game tables and big screen TVs, coffee lounge, business center with private conference room, gated parking garage with electric car charging stations, and bike storage and repair room. AMLI Arts Center is a LEED Gold Certified Community and smoke-free inside and out. We provide Midtown residents an outstanding living environment, healthier lifestyle, and lower environmental impact.