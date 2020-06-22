All apartments in Atlanta
502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest
502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest

502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Capitol View Manor

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SAPIR REALTY IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT TO LEASE THIS HOME. PLEASE BEWARE OF ANY SCAMS. DO NOT GIVE ANY INFORMATION OR MONEY UNTIL VERIFYING...
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest have any available units?
502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 502 Lynnhaven Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
