Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:46 PM

Virginia Highlands

609 Virginia Ave NE · (404) 609-1274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

609 Virginia Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7111 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,312

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 525 sqft

Unit 1101 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 9103 · Avail. Oct 1

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5302 · Avail. now

$1,866

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 5202 · Avail. now

$1,866

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 6205 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,876

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Virginia Highlands.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr concierge
alarm system
bbq/grill
bike storage
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $200 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $125 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets per home.
rent: $20/month per pet.
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs. Pets must be commonly recognized as an accepted domestic pet and must be spayed or neutered. Residents are responsible for having dogs leashed at all times and cleaning up after their pets. Aggressive breeds are strictly prohibited. Breed Restrictions are as follows: Tosa Inu/Ken, American Bandogge, Cane Corso, Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit Bull, Bull Terrier, Staffordshire Terrier, Dogo Argentino, Boer Boel, Gull Dong, Basenji, Mastiff, Perro de Presa Canario, Fila Brasiliero, Wolf Hybrid, Caucasian Oucharka, Alaskan Malamutes, Kangal, German Shepard, Shepard, Chow, Spitz, Akita, Reptiles, Rabbits and Pot Bellied Pigs. Mixed breeds containing these bloodlines are also prohibited. Stop by the office to learn about specific pet policies.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Virginia Highlands have any available units?
Virginia Highlands has 31 units available starting at $1,312 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does Virginia Highlands have?
Some of Virginia Highlands's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Virginia Highlands currently offering any rent specials?
Virginia Highlands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Virginia Highlands pet-friendly?
Yes, Virginia Highlands is pet friendly.
Does Virginia Highlands offer parking?
Yes, Virginia Highlands offers parking.
Does Virginia Highlands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Virginia Highlands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Virginia Highlands have a pool?
Yes, Virginia Highlands has a pool.
Does Virginia Highlands have accessible units?
Yes, Virginia Highlands has accessible units.
Does Virginia Highlands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Virginia Highlands has units with dishwashers.
