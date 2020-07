Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court cats allowed hot tub internet access

Come home to the picturesque Glen Lake Apartments in Sandy Springs, GA. Located in the heart of Atlanta's Perimeter Center area, our Sandy Springs luxury apartments offer the quality of life you deserve and the comfort you desire. Let our community welcome you home with unlimited access to our fully-equipped fitness center, Zen Garden, flower and vegetable garden, and artfully landscaped views. After a long day in the thriving city of Atlanta, come home to our Sandy Springs apartment community, and let serenity and calm envelop you.