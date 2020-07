Amenities

Like new 3 bed/3.5 bath townhome in the heart of Buckhead - walk to Lenox! Hardwoods on main level. Living room with fireplace. Spacious stainless/granite kitchen with island and pantry opens to dining room and deck with private wooded views. Gated community with swimming pool. Ideal location within walking distance of MARTA, shopping, restaurants. Coveted Sarah Smith Elementary! One year lease. No smoking. Pets considered on a case by case basis for an additional $50/mo rent.